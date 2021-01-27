Jonesboro police arrest teen in murder case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a murder last year in Jonesboro.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, Gabriel Walton was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with the murder of Ronald Voyles, 57, of Jonesboro.
Police went to the 3900 block of Kaye Lane Aug. 29 about an unattended death. While there, they found out the death was a homicide.
Walton was being held in the Craighead County jail, awaiting a probable cause hearing in the case.
