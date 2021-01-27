Lyon women’s basketball moves up to #18 in NAIA poll

The Lyon College women’s basketball team has started its season at 7-0, including a 69-51 win in their most recent game at Harris-Stowe on Jan. 23. With their perfect record, the Scots moved up from No. 22 to No. 18 in the latest NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, which was released by the national office on Wednesday.
Since the last poll came out on Jan. 13, Lyon has gone 5-0. The Scots’ most significant win during that stretch came on Jan. 19, when Lyon defeated Columbia College, 64-58, on the road.
The Scots will return to action on Thursday night at Williams Baptist. Tip-off for Thursday’s game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
