Man arrested on 72 counts of child pornography

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas man is free on his own recognizance following his arrest on 72 counts of child pornography.
According to online court documents, on Jan. 26 Arkansas State Police arrested 22-year-old Joshua Daniel Koger of Mountain Home.
His arrest came a day after a Baxter County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge him with 72 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing sexually explicit material involving a child.
The documents revealed Koger was released on his own recognizance with the stipulation that he not use the internet.
The arrest warrant did not provide further details about the alleged crimes.
Koger’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 11.
