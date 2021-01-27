Nearly 200 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Tennessee

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 data shows there are currently over 40,000 active cases across the state after reporting a case increase of 1,979 Tuesday.
Tennessee’s total number of cases has now surpassed 712,000 with a death toll of 9,162. TDH reported 192 additional virus-related deaths within the last 24 hours.
There are also 2,026 Tennesseans battling COVID-19 in hospitals across the state.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 221 new coronavirus cases and eight more COVID-19 deaths across the county on Tuesday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 80,900 coronavirus cases and 1,202 deaths have been reported across Shelby County. There are currently 4,884 active coronavirus cases, and 2,297 contacts have been identified within the last 14 days countywide.
Coronavirus cases are also rising surrounding Shelby County. Here are the latest case counts from the outlining counties.
- Tipton Co., TN - 6,395
- DeSoto Co., MS - 17,928
- Crittenden Co., AR - 4,915
During Tuesday’s COVID-19 Joint Task Force meeting, Dr. Judy Martin with the Shelby County Health Department said more than 17,200 doses of the vaccine had been administered.
If you missed the first round, the health department is now allowing residents in the 1a1 group of the vaccination distribution plan to begin making appointments to receive their first doses. The appointment slots are limited.
Health leaders also announced the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered starting this week. The health department said people can start making appointments online and by phone starting at 8:00 on Monday morning.
These doses are specifically for seniors and first responders who got their first shots at Lindenwood Christian Church or Sycamore View Road between December 28 and January 3.
The locations and dates are listed below:
- January 27 – January 29, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; January 30, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Appling Emissions Station 2355 Appling City Cove Memphis, TN 38133 Click to schedule an appointment at Appling Emissions Station.
- February 2 – February 6, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pipkin Building 940 Early Maxwell Blvd. Memphis, TN 38104 Click to schedule an appointment at the Pipkin Building.
- February 2 – February 6, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 pm. Wednesday, February 3) Germantown Baptist Church 9450 Poplar Avenue Germantown, TN 38139 Click to schedule an appointment at Germantown Baptist Church.
During Tuesday’s COVID-19 Joint Task Force meeting, Dr. Bruce Randolph with the Shelby County Health Department announced that a new health directive would take effect in Shelby County on Saturday. Health leaders said this directive would focus on “personal responsibility.”
With Health Directive 17, restaurants can have 50 percent capacity, however, no groups over six, and parties must be spaced six feet apart. Live entertainment will be allowed, but performers must be 18 feet apart from the crowd. Dancing will not be permitted inside, but dancing is permitted outside. Masks are still recommended when not eating or drinking. Service hours still limited to 10:00 pm.
The health department resumed administering COVID-19 vaccines last week at the Pipkin Building. If you don’t already have an appointment you’ll have to wait because all appointments for January are filled.
Starting Dec. 29, officials can issue a $50 civil fine to owners of businesses in violation of the health directive and/or the county face mask directive. Commissioner Van Turner told WMC Action News 5 this was voted on and approved during a special meeting among Shelby County leaders last week.
The weekly test positivity rate is 12%. SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
As of Monday, Jan. 25, at 5:00 pm, hospital capacity was still limited with 88% of acute care beds and 91% of ICU beds currently utilized.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified four zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 population.
About 60% of the coronavirus cases in Shelby County are below the age of 44. At this time, 32,392 African-Americans have COVID-19 in Shelby County.
Around 81% of coronavirus deaths in Shelby County had a cardiac condition, and 89.6% of COVID-19 deaths were people above the age of 55.
Below is a list of ongoing clusters at long-term care facilities. A COVID-19 cluster is considered completed once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
Here’s a look at coronavirus cases across the Shelby County Division of Corrections.
