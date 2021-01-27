Osceola STEM Academy to transition to traditional middle school

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - One Mississippi County school will soon become a traditional middle school again after being a charter middle school for eight years.
Christel Smith, principal for Osceola STEM Academy, said that transitioning back into a traditional middle school can further increase student achievement.
It’s not the first time the school has been a traditional school.
Before becoming a charter school, Osceola STEM Academy had taken a loss in student enrollment, but this time around, Smith ensures that they will still keep elements of STEM learning in their traditional instruction to sustain their enrollment.
“It will allow us a little more autonomy to work with teachers and focus on our curriculum as a whole in terms of standards instructional strategies and not be held to those STEM components,” Smith said.
Smith also mentioned that this benefits the students by allowing more instruction time and more project-based learning.
Sherita Willis, a parent of an Osceola STEM academy student, was initially concerned about the transition.
“I wanted to make sure that the kids were going to receive their STEM education that they’re going to need to succeed because our society is moving towards engineering, mathematics, science,” Willis said. “But after I had discussed the changes that we’re going to take place, I knew that our kids were still going to receive a quality education.”
The school district is currently taking suggestions through a survey on what to rename the school.
Willis recommended it be renamed after Superintendent Alfred Hogan, who plans to retire this year.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.