Paragould crews respond to early-morning house fire

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Once again, Paragould firefighters found themselves battling a house fire.
Around 5:30 Wednesday morning, crews responded to a structure fire at the corner of West Hunt and North 4th Streets.
Fire officials could not provide any details to Region 8 News, including what might have started the blaze and if there were any injuries.
We will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.
In the last month, the Paragould Fire Department has responded to multiple house fires, including one that left two people dead.
