Jonesboro remained perfect in 5A East play. The Hurricane routed Paragould for their 7th straight win. Brookland won at home while Valley View picked up a road win. Ridgefield Christian moved a step closer to the 1A-3 title, the Warriors won at Marked Tree.
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/26/21)
Jonesboro 57, Paragould 18 (Boys)
Brookland 56, Pocahontas 39 (Boys)
Valley View 39, Trumann 36 (Boys)
Ridgefield Christian 68, Marked Tree 54 (Boys)
Paragould 43, Searcy 26 (Girls)
Piggott 75, Hoxie 52 (Boys)
Southside 43, Highland 29 (Boys)
Rector 68, Riverside 45 (Boys)
Wynne 50, Lonoke 30 (Girls)
Sloan-Hendrix 62, Cedar Ridge 51 (Boys)
Cedar Ridge 63, Sloan-Hendrix 42 (Girls)
Viola 69, Calico Rock 29 (Girls)
Salem 57, Tuckerman 33 (Girls)
Melbourne 71, White County Central 15 (Girls)
Melbourne 56, White County Central 53 (Boys)
Walnut Ridge 63, Manila 41 (Boys)
Mammoth Spring 79, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 44 (Boys)
Corning 50, Gosnell 48 (Boys)
Gosnell 57, Harrisburg 27 (Girls)
Cross County 43, Bay 11 (Girls)
Greenbrier 45, Mountain Home 37 (Girls)
Armorel 71, North Pemiscot 47 (Boys)
Cave City 56, Rose Bud 49 (Boys)
