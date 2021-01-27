SEC releases Arkansas 2021 football schedule

By Chris Hudgison | January 27, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 1:49 PM

BIRMINGHAM (KAIT) - The Southeastern Conference revealed the 2021 Razorback football schedule Wednesday afternoon.

Arkansas kicks off the season September 4th at home against Rice. The throwback SWC vibes continue in Week 2 with Hogs and Horns. Arkansas will face Texas on September 11th in Fayetteville. Another intriguing non-conference date is October 23rd as the Hogs host UAPB. It’ll mark the first Razorback matchup versus a in-state opponent since 1944.

SEC play starts September 25th with the Southwest Classic. Sam Pittman’s crew will have road conference games at Georgia, Ole Miss, LSU, & Alabama. They’ll host Auburn, Mississippi State, & Missouri in league play. The Battle Line Rivalry will be played in Little Rock this season.

Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

2021 Arkansas Football Schedule

Games in Fayetteville or Little Rock in bold

Sept. 4: vs. Rice

Sept. 11: vs. Texas

Sept. 18: vs. Georgia Southern

Sept. 25: vs. Texas A&M (Southwest Classic in Arlington, TX)

Oct. 2: at Georgia

Oct. 9 at Ole Miss

Oct. 16: vs. Auburn

Oct. 23: vs. UAPB

Oct. 30: BYE WEEK

Nov. 6: vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 13 at LSU

Nov. 20 at Alabama

Nov. 27: vs. Missouri (Battle Line Rivalry at War Memorial Stadium)

