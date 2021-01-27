St. Bernards holds COVID-19 support group meeting

The support group is for anyone whose lost a loved one, a job, or are battling long-term symptoms as a result of COVID-19. (Source: KAIT-TV)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Behavioral Health held its second virtual COVID-19 Support Group meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the St. Bernards Healthcare Facebook page.

Back in December, Mitchell Nail, media relations manager for St. Bernards Healthcare, said that the support group is for those who have suffered losing a job, a loved one, or are battling long-term symptoms as a result of COVID-19.

St. Bernards Behavioral Health plans to keep the group going as long as support is needed.

