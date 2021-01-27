Steak ’n Shake coming to Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould residents will no longer have to drive to Jonesboro to get their steakburgers and shakes.
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Wednesday Steak ‘n Shake will be opening a new restaurant at 2112 Linwood Dr.
The site is the former home of Long John Silver/A&W, and most recently Murdock’s Catfish.
According to a news release, 2nd BG Joint, LLC, a local franchisee group represented by Joshua Brown and Zac Qualls of Haag Brown Commercial, purchased the property in October of 2020.
No word on when the restaurant will open.
