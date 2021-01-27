Vaccine distribution issues concern Arkansas pharmacies

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The state of Arkansas remains in Phase 1-B COVID vaccine protocol, which includes teachers and those age 70 or older. Progress is apparently being made but not fast enough for those giving the shots.
On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said progress is being made with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and says the state as a whole is doing good. However, at People’s Drug Store in Stamps, Ark., evidence of the progress is not readily seen.
“At our pharmacy, we had been getting 100 doses a week. This week, our doses were delayed; so we’re getting a late start on getting people in to be vaccinated this week,” pharmacist Lauren Mitchell said.
Leaders with the Office of Emergency Management in four southwest Arkansas counties all indicated there is a need for more doses in the area.
People’s Drug Store is the only location in Lafayette County providing the shots. And Mitchell fears the need for more vaccines will increase.
“Our main concern is getting the vaccine next week. Patients are due for their second shot of Moderna vaccine; and we are very worried we are not going to get in enough vaccine to have for new patients and revaccinate the ones who already had their first shots,” she said.
The state’s allotment of vaccines has not increased, but residents should not worry about those second shots, Hutchinson said. “We want them to have confidence that if you got a first dose that you are going to get a second dose because that has been set aside for you to make sure we can complete the two-dose regimen that is needed.”
