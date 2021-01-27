Virtual meeting held for new roundabout at Highway 158 and Highway 163

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation held a virtual information meeting Tuesday concerning a roundabout at Highway 163 (Harrisburg Road) and Highway 158 (East Lawson Road) in Jonesboro.
The meeting discussed how to use a roundabout and how they allow traffic to continue to flow.
ArDOT allowed questions to be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for the meeting.
Back in August 2020, ArDOT announced construction would begin on the roundabout at the intersection.
The Arkansas Highway Commission approved the project in March 2020.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.