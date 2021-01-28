Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop as 250,000 vaccine doses given

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of total active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to fall Wednesday in Arkansas as state health officials said the state reached 250,000 vaccine doses given so far.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the state had 17,686 total active cases, down 472 from Tuesday’s numbers. State health officials said the number of hospitalizations also fell 66 to 1,029, while 157 people were on ventilators, down 19 from Tuesday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that the state saw 700 fewer new cases and 2,700 fewer active cases than last week.
“Our vaccine efforts remain a priority while we gradually receive doses. The steps we’re taking to slow this virus appear to be having an effect,” Gov. Hutchinson said, noting he believes citizens cannot relax on Arkansas Department of Health guidance.
The number of total cases went up 1,777 to 288,964, while there were 52 additional deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,742.
Of the 52 deaths statewide, 15 of those deaths were in Region 8. Three deaths each were reported in Sharp and White counties, with one death each in Baxter, Cleburne, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett and Stone counties.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases, with Pulaski County first in the state with 304 cases followed by Benton County with 159 cases.
As for testing, state officials said over 352,000 PCR and antigen tests have been given so far this month.
Also, state officials said 251,096 vaccine doses have been given to people around the state since December.
State health officials also provided a list of pharmacies and clinics around the state, providing the vaccines.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.