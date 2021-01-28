Ark. man who worked on Keystone XL Pipeline Project reacts to president’s order to halt sale of U.S. lands for oil drilling

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, signed an executive order putting a halt to new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands and water.
On the president’s first day in office, he stopped the Keystone XL Pipeline Project, and now, many are jobless. Senator Bill Cassidy, MD, recently spoke out about the impact this will have on Louisiana.
Senator John Kennedy voiced his thoughts on President Biden’s actions, saying:
“I have introduced a bill today to reverse President Biden’s action. I’ve got to have some Democratic support in the Senate to pass it, but, if I can pass it, it’s basically going to take away the power of President Biden to do this and require that we have at least two lease sales every year in the Gulf of Mexico,” Sen. Kennedy said.
Neal Crabtree worked on the pipelines for 25 years. Now, He says President Joe Biden’s first day in office cost his job.
“Two hours after the inauguration, I got a phone call, and it told me to lay my guys and myself off, and I didn’t have a job anymore,” he said.
The Keystone Pipeline was supposed to be a pipe that would carry oil from Canada to multiple states.
“The administration has tried to portray it as relying more on fossil fuels bringing more into the country. But It’s not that this oil is already come into the country and has been for years. It’s just been on railcars. In my line of work we’re trying to build a more efficient way,” he said.
The Biden Administration claims most of the eliminated jobs are seasonal construction jobs, and the long-term impact on the environment would far outweigh the short-term economic hit.
Now, Crabtree worries about how he will make ends meet to finish his house.
“I’m trying to build a house, I’m confused about what to know, I thought I had a job, and I don’t have one now. I’ve got kids to support,” he said.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.