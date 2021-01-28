Camryn Newton-Smith & Jermie Walker earn Sun Belt weekly honors

Walker continued to inch closer to the top of the A-State indoor record books, most recently clocking a personal-best and conference-leading 21.12 in the 200m at the Arkansas Invitational on Jan. 16. That mark, which earned him second place in the event, currently ranks 15th in the NCAA. On that same day, the junior recorded a time of 6.91 in the 60m, which is fifth-best in the Sun Belt. Walker was also part of the Red Wolves’ top 4x400m relay squad in Fayetteville, helping the quartet to a finish in 3:13.94, a time that is fourth-best in program history.