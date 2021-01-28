Camryn Newton-Smith & Jermie Walker earn Sun Belt weekly honors

After a strong start to the 2020-21 indoor track and field season, Arkansas State’s Jermie Walker and Camryn Newton-Smith garnered Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors on Thursday.
Newton-Smith was named Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, while Walker was tabbed Men’s Track Athlete of the Week in the league’s first weekly honors of the season.
The All-American pentathlete Newton-Smith earned her second career weekly honor after posting a strong first pentathlon of the year, totaling 4,068 points to win at the Samford Multis on Jan. 21. That mark currently ranks second in the NCAA and was three shy of matching her school-record mark of 4,071 set at the 2020 Sun Belt Indoor Championships. She claimed three of the five events at Samford, including the 60m hurdles (8.59), long jump (5.88m) and shot put (personal-best 12.12m – 39-9.25).
At the Kickoff Klassic in December, the two-time reigning conference champion seemingly picked up right where she left off at the end of last season, winning three events – the 55m hurdles, high jump and long jump. She clocked a time of 7.98 in the 55m hurdles, which ranks third in program history while recording a career-best 6.08m (19-11.5) in her long jump triumph. She also claimed the high jump with a clearance of 1.72m (5-7.75).
Walker continued to inch closer to the top of the A-State indoor record books, most recently clocking a personal-best and conference-leading 21.12 in the 200m at the Arkansas Invitational on Jan. 16. That mark, which earned him second place in the event, currently ranks 15th in the NCAA. On that same day, the junior recorded a time of 6.91 in the 60m, which is fifth-best in the Sun Belt. Walker was also part of the Red Wolves’ top 4x400m relay squad in Fayetteville, helping the quartet to a finish in 3:13.94, a time that is fourth-best in program history.
In December at the Kickoff Klassic, Walker was a three-time victor, claiming titles in the 55m and 200m while helping A-State to a 4x400m relay triumph. Thursday marks the second weekly honor of the Metairie, La., native’s career, winning it on Feb. 7, 2020. Last season, he helped A-State to the conference 4x400m relay crown while also taking silver in the men’s 200m.
The Red Wolves are slated to be back in action Sunday, Jan. 31, inside First National Bank Arena, hosting the Scarlet and Black Invitational. The meet will be closed to spectators, but live results will be available on AStateRedWolves.com.
For the latest on the A-State track and field program, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team's Facebook page at //Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.
