Craighead County sees downward trend in COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Shane Speights, the Jonesboro Medical Director, says that Craighead County is actually on a downward trend of COVID-19 cases. He is cautiously optimistic.
Speights says that over the past week, Craighead County has seen daily cases trending downward.
It coincides with what we have seen across the state and nation. In Arkansas, cases have dropped 33 to 34 percent, which is almost exactly the number that has dropped across the country.
Hospitalizations have also gone down. However, we have not seen a decrease in deaths.
Dr. Speights says there are various possibilities of why numbers are going down.
“So, once you’ve got people who have either gotten infected or gotten the vaccine, the virus doesn’t really have anywhere to go,” said Speights. “It kind of bumps around to people, and if there’s nobody to get affected, it kind of dies off. It’s still too soon to say that’s what’s happening, but that’s kind of what we’re watching for now.”
Speights says he believes we are close to the light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine. He thinks we may start to see a type of normalcy by spring or summer, but we still have to be careful and practice CDC guidelines.
We may see a spike in February or after spring break.
The medical community is still monitoring the U.K. variant that has made its way to the United States and the possibility it may become the predominant strain by March.
