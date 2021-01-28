Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated January 28 at 5:41 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 290,856 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 232,338 confirmed cases
    • 58,518 probable cases
  • 268,495 recoveries
  • 17,547 active cases
    • 12,171 confirmed active cases
    • 5,376 probable active cases
  • 4,784 total deaths
    • 3,864 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 920 deaths among probable cases
  • 996 currently hospitalized
    • 307 in ICU
    • 143 on ventilators
  • 2,748,378 people total have been tested
    • 9.7% positive PCR tests
    • 19.4% positive antigen tests
  • 2,447,380 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Thursday, Jan. 28:

  1. Pulaski: 303
  2. Benton: 229
  3. Washington: 177
  4. Garland: 129
  5. Faulkner: 84

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,590 107 2,389 94 16,063
Clay 1,552 61 1,449 41 14,694
Cleburne 1,733 107 1,569 57 17,940
Craighead 12,052 502 11,386 163 93,642
Crittenden 5,313 214 5,015 82 33,121
Cross 1,803 96 1,664 43 13,856
Greene 5,418 271 5,083 64 38,492
Independence 3,410 146 3,153 111 31,438
Jackson 3.043 32 2,980 31 21,653
Lawrence 1,889 61 1,787 41 12,317
Mississippi 5,172 229 4,837 105 32,013
Poinsett 2,905 172 2,661 72 21,374
Randolph 1,807 58 1,703 46 14,897
St. Francis 3,294 167 3,096 31 26,336
Sharp 1,433 59 1,330 44 13,620
Stone 906 35 842 29 8,992
White 6,392 344 5,960 87 42,148
Woodruff 542 52 484 6 6,659

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Jan. 27 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 26 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 25 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 24 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 23 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 22 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 21 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 20 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 19 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 18 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 17 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 16 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 15 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 14 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 13 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 12 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 11 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 10 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 9 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 8 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 7 Updates and Stories:

Earlier Stories:

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.