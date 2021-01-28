Highway 412 construction work continues through Lawrence, Greene counties

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction crews will continue work Thursday on a project to widen Highway 412 in Greene and Lawrence counties as traffic will be moved.
According to a media release from ArDOT, the traffic will be shifted north onto the newly built pavement. Crews will relocate two-lane traffic onto two widened sections of Highway 412, starting Jan. 28.
The work, weather permitting, will help crews continue working on the south side of the highway.
Officials said traffic will be shifted starting at the interchange with Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge, going east for 2.5 miles and beginning at the Cache River and going east for about a mile.
ArDOT officials said people need to be careful as they travel in the area and that there will be construction barrels, signs and pavement markings in the area to let people know about the work.
