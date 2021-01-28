Hospitalizations fall under 1,000, active COVID-19 cases continue to drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of hospitalizations and active COVID-19 cases have continued to fall in Arkansas as state officials still believe there is work to be done.
According to a Tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 17,547 total active COVID-19 cases, down 139 from Wednesday. Also, hospitalizations fell 33 to 996 Thursday.
Gov. Hutchinson said on social media that the decreases have shown work has been done, but the work continues.
“Today shows over 1,200 fewer cases w/higher testing than last week. The decline & a decrease in active cases show good trends, but another day of over 40 deaths reminds us this virus is present in all corners of AR,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “We continue to work to slow the spread.”
As for total cases, the state reported 290,856 cases, up 1,892 since Wednesday.
There were also 42 additional deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,784.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases, with Pulaski County first in the state with 303 new cases.
As of Thursday, state health officials said there had been 267,682 vaccine doses given around the state.
