Jan. 28: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
Watch for slick spots on bridges and overpasses as yesterday’s snowmelt may have frozen overnight.
We’ll begin Thursday with a gray sky, but we’ll get peeks of sun throughout the day.
Highs near 40 today climb to upper 40s tomorrow.
Mid-50s are expected this weekend but it comes with a good chance of rain. In fact, rainfall totals should come close to ¾”.
News Headlines
Months after battling more than 180 COVID cases in its facility, a Region 8 nursing home says 9 out of 10 residents have received the vaccine.
Meanwhile, a Region 8 medical director is cautiously optimistic about one county’s downward trend in COVID cases.
A Region 8 man faces a first-degree murder charge after investigators say he shot and killed another man and his dog.
It’s been 35 years since 7 astronauts died when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded after liftoff.
