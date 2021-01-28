Jonesboro man arrested for multiple sexual assaults on a juvenile

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting and raping a juvenile multiple times.
In a Facebook post, JPD announced they arrested Welby Busch after a report to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline.
The victim told investigators that Busch touched her while she was asleep and raped her several times over the course of several weeks in November and December.
The victim said she was asleep and felt something inside of her and woke up, and that Busch hurried and jumped back to where he was supposed to be sleeping in his chair by the couch.
The victim stated that she went to her room to sleep and that Busch told her to “come back out there with him,” but she ignored him.
During the interview, the victim told police that she was asleep in her bed when she woke up and caught Busch pulling his pants up and pretended to be asleep in the same bed with her.
The victim was forced to sleep on the floor in another room the report stated.
The juvenile told her mother, who then called the police.
Busch was arrested on Jan. 22 and received a $750,000 cash/surety bond by Craighead County District Judge David Boling.
