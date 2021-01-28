Lawrence Hall holds COVID vaccine clinic; ‘nine out of every 10 residents’ receive the shot

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Lawrence Hall Health & Rehab recently held a vaccine clinic for its residents and staff.
Lawrence Hall was one of the hardest-hit nursing homes in the state when it came to COVID-19. Nearly every resident had the virus at one point, and the facility was up to over 180 total cases in October. The facility was declared COVID-free in late November.
President of Lawrence Memorial Health Josh Conlee says nine out of every 10 residents received the COVID vaccine. To put that number in context, the facility can hold up to 150 beds.
Conlee says he was pleased with the number of residents and staff who decided to take the vaccine.
“This definitely gives us a little more confidence in our protective measures,” Conlee said. “Of course, that doesn’t mean for us to let our guard down along the way, but it does give us an additional layer of protection for our residents and our staff members.”
Conlee says residents decided for themselves if they wanted to take the vaccine. If they couldn’t decide for themselves, family members decided for them.
“It’s all about education and trying to communicate that the vaccine is a safe and effective measure to protect either your loved one or yourself,” Conlee said.
Conlee added the staff at Lawrence Hall has been talking with family members since the beginning of the pandemic about ensuring the safety of their loved ones. The vaccine was no different.
“That process was that same individual that has had the same level of trust with that family, have had that conversation in order to let them know that we were able to get the vaccine,” Conlee said. “[and we were] going to be able to give it to their loved ones, and talk through any questions they had at that time.”
He adds that initial hesitancy over the vaccine was a barrier to overcome, but that hesitancy didn’t stop family members from allowing residents to receive the shot.
“If there was a barrier, if you will, then it did get escalated to our nursing staff that were higher up in the organization and try to help communicate and educate the best way possible,” Conlee said. “[We tried] to overcome those barriers with the proper education and just listening, having that one-on-one conversation and really hearing what a resident’s loved one is saying.”
Conlee says that it was because of those conversations with the residents that the majority ultimately decided to take the vaccine.
