Local pharmacy prepares for COVID-19 vaccine increase

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s no secret that the nation has been dealing with a shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the same is true in Arkansas and right here in Region 8. More doses are expected to be administered next week.
The Biden Administration is giving states approximately a 17 percent boost in vaccines, starting next week.
The Pharmacy in Brookland is already making preparations.
Pharmacist Dr. Michael Barkley says that they have a waiting list, and they try to schedule fewer people than their available supply to ensure they have enough and so that they don’t have to cancel appointments.
Barkley says that the increase in vaccines means that they will get to schedule more appointments in the following weeks.
Their phones have been ringing nonstop, and the community has responded greatly.
He has advice for people to ensure vaccines are administered as quickly as possible.
“One of the best pieces of advice right now is for everyone to remain patient. Get with one provider and one pharmacy. Get on their list, their schedule, or appointment and stick with that and just kind of wait your turn,” said Barkley.
Barkley says that pharmacies are working as quickly as they can.
He says they have seen a problem with people putting their names on multiple waitlists at multiple pharmacies.
That causes false reporting of availability and can cause people to be delayed in receiving the vaccine.
To find out more about the COVID-19 vaccine and its availability in your area, click here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.