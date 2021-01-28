Murder suspects also face forgery, theft charges in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people arrested in late 2019 with a murder on Parkwood Drive in Jonesboro now face forgery and theft charges, according to authorities.
Jacolby D’shun Haggard, 28, of West Memphis, and Kyron Z. Stegall, 23, of Jonesboro appeared Wednesday before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler for a probable cause hearing.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Haggard and Stegall went to a local bank in Oct. 2019.
“Stegall and Haggard deposited fraudulent checks into their accounts with a local bank. A detective with the Jonesboro Police Department was able to discover communications on the cell phone of Kyron Stegall on how to defraud banks using checks,” the affidavit noted. “Both subjects are on video entering and exiting the bank together.”
Police believe the loss by the bank was less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000, the affidavit noted.
Haggard and Stegall were arrested on suspicion of forgery-2nd degree and theft $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000.
Haggard and Stegall were also arrested in connection with the murder of Andrew Powell on Nov. 30, 2019.
Powell was found shot to death and Jonesboro police believe the shooting happened during a drug deal. Jonesboro police said at the time that they interviewed Stegall and he reportedly admitted to being part of the planning and commission of a drug transaction between himself and two other people.
Haggard remains in jail on a $2 million bond set in the murder case, while Stegall was released on his own recognizance Wednesday.
Both Haggard and Stegall will be arraigned March 31 in circuit court.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.