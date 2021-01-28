New York-based indie music company buys Sun Studio catalog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The historic record company on Union Avenue has a new owner.
The New York Times reports New York-based Primary Wave Music, an independent music company, has purchased Sun Studio for an estimated $30 million.
The deal includes about 6,000 recordings, including classics from Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis. The logo and brand are also part of the sale as well as a handful of small labels and some songwriting copyrights.
Primary Wave purchased the catalog from Sun Entertainment Corporation, a family-run company that bought the studio from Sun’s founder, Sam Phillips, in 1969.
NYT reports Primary Wave also owns half the estate of Whitney Houston and songs from Stevie Nicks, Smokey Robinson and Bob Marley.
