Questions continue over Brookland School District, this time on school buses

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Brookland School District is still under investigation by Arkansas Legislative Audit as an investigation regarding missing items unfolds. Wednesday, school buses were brought to the attention of many.
Region 8 News reported several items missing: a mower, a gas pump, shower stall, and others.
Since then, the school’s Director of Maintenance Rob Ingram submitted his resignation on Monday.
Wednesday, reports were circulating about two school buses.
According to attorney Donn Mixon, who represents the school, one bus was used by Brookland Fire Department for training exercises.
The second bus was last stored at Yankee Garage in Jonesboro. Both locations stored the buses for free.
School board members were called. Some did not comment or didn’t return a call. One school board member, however, did give insight into the buses.
Board Member Heath McGaughey said he saw a Brookland bus but not at Yankee Garage. He spotted it near businesses Nelson Design Group and Spyder Extras.
Region 8 News called those businesses and spoke with Keith Sullivan.
Sullivan owns a school bus and when he spotted a bus at Brookland Fire Department, he wanted to see about taking parts off the bus.
He got in contact with the Brookland School District Transportation Director Anthony Hunt, who told Sullivan he could take the bus and any parts he wanted.
In July, Sullivan moved one bus from Brookland Fire Department to a fenced-in area near Nelson Design Group and Spyder Extras.
On Jan. 24, the Brookland school bus was moved to Yankee’s Garage, so Sullivan could have more room to work on the bus.
Neither business had anything to do with the bus. Sullivan only stored and planned to work on the bus at these locations.
On Jan. 25, the bus was towed from Yankee’s Garage back to Brookland Schools.
Mixon said he wasn’t aware of the bus moving from Nelson Design Group and Spyder Extras to Yankee’s Garage.
Now, he’s requiring the School Director of Security Doug Formon to make a detailed timeline on where these buses were and why.
Region 8 News is waiting for that document to be sent to us from Mixon’s office.
As of Wednesday, both buses are located at Brookland Schools. Mixon said there were no wrongdoing with either bus because the retirement of the buses was logged in board minutes.
Below are the updates and investigations we’re waiting to hear on:
- Arkansas Legislative Audit’s investigation
- Timeline on buses locations
The next Brookland School Board meeting will be Monday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.