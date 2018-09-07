Rainy End to January

Cold start again on Friday as we wake up in the 20s. Highs will be a little warmer near 50 degrees. Clouds increase for the weekend along with rain chances. Rainfall amounts could be anywhere from a quarter of an inch to an inch of rain, with the higher amounts across northern Region 8. Southerly winds will carry temperatures well into the 50s despite the clouds and rain. Highs drop to the 40s Sunday as clouds linger. Early next week looks quiet. A storm system late next week will need to be watched, though.