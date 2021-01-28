Truck driver killed in Hwy. 67 collision

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi truck driver died of injuries he suffered earlier this week in a two-vehicle crash.
The collision happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, on U.S. Highway 67 near Bradford in White County.
Arkansas State Police say Larry Allen Dedeaux, 65, of Perkinston, Miss., was southbound when his 2019 Mack truck hit the rear of a 2005 Ford F-650 driven by John Nickles Covel, 44, of Springfield, Mo.
Covel’s truck left the roadway on the right side before coming to a final stop, according to the preliminary fatal crash report.
Dedeaux’s truck traveled off the road to the left before coming to a final rest in the median next to the cable barrier.
Both drivers suffered injuries and were taken to Unity Health-White River Medical Center and UAMS in Little Rock.
According to the report, Dedeaux later died of his injuries at UAMS.
