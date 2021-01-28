Woman killed in single car crash

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died Wednesday when the car she was riding in slammed into a tree.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:56 a.m. Jan. 27 on South Washington Avenue and Scott Street in Forrest City.
Kendrick Coleman, 41, of Forrest City was northbound on Washington when he failed to negotiate a curve.
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, his 2006 Chrysler Sebring ran off the road and struck a tree.
Coleman was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with serious injuries.
His passenger, 37-year-old Felicity A. Coleman of Forrest City, was killed.
