Woman killed in single car crash
A woman died Wednesday when the car she was riding in slammed into a tree. (Source: FOX19 NOW/file)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 28, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 11:04 AM

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died Wednesday when the car she was riding in slammed into a tree.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:56 a.m. Jan. 27 on South Washington Avenue and Scott Street in Forrest City.

Kendrick Coleman, 41, of Forrest City was northbound on Washington when he failed to negotiate a curve.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, his 2006 Chrysler Sebring ran off the road and struck a tree.

Coleman was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with serious injuries.

His passenger, 37-year-old Felicity A. Coleman of Forrest City, was killed.

