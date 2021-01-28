Work set to be done at I-555/Red Wolf Boulevard interchange

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For people heading to Jonesboro in the next few weeks, construction work could create some changes at a busy local interchange.
According to a media release from ArDOT, the interchange improvements for I-555/Red Wolf Boulevard (Highway 49) project will start in February.
The work will include the installation of new loop ramps. Officials said it will increase safety by eliminating left turns across oncoming traffic at Red Wolf.
The work, according to ArDOT, includes:
- Northbound I-555 motorists wanting to go south on Red Wolf will travel under the overpass and continue around the loop until they yield at Red Wolf traffic going south.
- Southbound I-555 motorists wanting to go north on Red Wolf will travel under the overpass and continue around the loop until they yield to Red Wolf traffic going north.
The $3.1 million project was awarded to Koss Construction Company of Topeka, Kansas and is also expected to include drainage improvements and traffic signal upgrades as well.
ArDOT officials are asking the public to be careful when driving through the area.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.