Active COVID-19 cases drop, recoveries increase in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped by 221 Friday as state health officials said nearly 1,900 people have recovered from the coronavirus since Thursday.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the number of new cases in the state have also fallen in the past week or so.
“Today saw a decrease of over 450 new cases from last week. We’ve also distributed over 84,000 doses of vaccine in the past week,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “With a decline in hospitalizations, we remind ourselves that watching our distance & wearing a mask makes a difference.”
The number of hospitalizations also fell Friday to 951. Hospitalizations were down 45 from Thursday’s numbers.
However, state officials said the number of total cases went up 1,707 to 292,563. Also, there were 47 additional deaths reported Friday, raising the death toll to 4,831.
No Region 8 counties were in the top 5 in new cases Friday, with Pulaski County first in the state with 271 cases.
Officials also said nearly 386,000 PCR and antigen tests have been given so far this month, while 284,928 vaccine doses have been given statewide since December.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.