Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts UT Arlington this weekend

ARKANSAS STATE (5-8, 2-4 Sun Belt) vs UT Arlington (8-8, 4-4 Sun Belt)
Friday & Saturday, Jan. 29-30 • 6 PM / 4 PM • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena • ESPN • 107.9 KFIN
STORYLINES
- The 2020-21 campaign marks the program’s 93rd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,228-1,191 all-time record (.508) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season
- With a combined 25 points in two games at Louisiana last week, Marquis Eaton inched closer to Marvin Jarrett (1,150) for 19th on the scoring list as he now has 1,124 career points. - A-State’s 93 points scored against ULM (Jan. 16) marked the most scored in a home conference game since Jan. 15, 2005 against Western Kentucky (94-90, W)
- Norchad Omier is the only Division I true freshman among 20 total Division I players averaging a double-double this season; 31 Division I freshmen have done so for a season (minimum 20 games played) since 1992-93 season
- Norchad Omier has 10-straight games with 10 or more rebounds. His 10 total games with 10 or more rebounds are the most in a season since Anthony Livingston had 16 during the 2015-16 season
- Marquis Eaton is one game played shy of Jay Hansen (1980-84) for 13th on the career games played list at 110 games played-
A-State has 38 dunks this season, six more than its total from last season (32 in 32 games played)
