Arkansas State women’s basketball travels to UT Arlington this weekend

ARKANSAS STATE (9-3, 4-2 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington (6-4, 4-2 Sun Belt)
Friday & Saturday, Jan. 29-30 • 6PM / 4PM • Arlington, Texas • College Park Center • 95.3/96.9 The Ticket
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Arkansas State begins a four-game road stretch, first taking on UT Arlington. The Red Wolves are 16-10 all-time versus UT Arlington, with A-State leading 8-6 in games played in Arlington.
- A-State is looking to continue its road winning streak after sweeping ULM on Jan. 15-16.
- The Red Wolves have recorded 16 or more turnovers forced in 10 straight games to open the season, but have forced double-digit takeaways in all 12 games.
- Morgan Wallace joined the 500-rebound club at A-State versus Louisiana on Jan. 22. Wallace has recorded back-to-back double-doubles.
- Peyton Martin became the 24th member of A-State’s 1,000-point club on Jan. 23 versus Louisiana and needs one rebound for 500 in her career.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.