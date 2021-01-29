ASP, Lepanto police investigate death of woman

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police and Lepanto police are investigating the death of a woman, according to authorities.
Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler told Region 8 News Friday that the body of Wendy Sweeney Terry, 37, of Lepanto was found Thursday at her home on Danett Street.
“Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are assisting officers of the Lepanto Police Department in determining whether any criminal act may have occurred leading to the death,” Sadler said.
The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock, where authorities there will determine the manner and cause of death, Sadler said.
Region 8 News will have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.