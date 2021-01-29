CASA in need of volunteers for 100 foster kids

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - CASA of the 2nd Judicial District of Arkansas needs volunteers to help change the lives of foster children in Region 8.
Right now, CASA also needs advocates for around 100 foster children.
CASA is working with around 375 foster children in District 2 and can serve about 60% of those kids.
CASA currently has around 100 advocates to cover the five counties in the district.
Advocate Coordinator for Craighead County Angela Tate said just 30 to 40 more volunteers would allow them to serve 100% of foster children in need.
Tate said advocates are often one of the only constant faces during a child’s time in foster care.
Advocates play a large role in giving foster children a voice during court hearings.
“They build relationships with every adult in that child’s life, and then every few months, when we have court hearings, that CASA can work independently to give the judge on that case a recommendation,” said Tate. “Talk about what their concerns are just as an advocate and a member of the community for their concerns for that child in foster care.”
Tate said advocates spend 6 to 10 hours a month visiting with the child, attending court hearings, or visiting with parents to help with the reunification process.
“If you have a couple hours a week where you can volunteer 6 to 10 hours of your time a month, you’re going to be effective and you’re going to be able to change a child’s story that’s in foster care,” said Tate.
Volunteers go through 22 to 28 hours of training and go through court observation before being sworn in as an officer of the court and becoming an advocate.
Casa of the 2nd Judicial District of Arkansas serves foster children in Craighead, Greene, Clay, Poinsett, and Mississippi counties.
Tate said right now, the greatest need is in Greene, Poinsett, and Mississippi counties, but advocates don’t have to live in these counties to advocate for the foster children there.
“The advocates have great power and choice. They’re not just given an assignment per se, they actually are presented the cases and they get to review the facts of that case and decide if that’s a good fit for them.,” said Tate.
Tate said advocates typically only cover one case at a time, but each case is family-based so may focus on more than one child.
To learn more about becoming an advocate or to volunteer, visit CASA of Northeast Arkansas website by clicking here.
You can also follow CASA on Facebook by clicking here.
