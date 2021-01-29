Commission working to get airport back up and running

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Airport Commission met on Thursday afternoon to discuss the current progress of the airport.
The commission has multiple projects underway, including rebuilding their tee-hangars that were destroyed by the March 2020 tornado.
The project is expected to be finished by mid-March.
Simultaneously, the airport is working on its airfield signs and lighting, which is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration.
George Jackson, manager of Jonesboro Airport, is pleased with how fast the recovery from the tornado is progressing.
“We had a pretty devastating mess to clean up,” Jackson said. “Our primary goal is to get the businesses at the airport back open and working and getting it back to airport use.”
The airport manager also mentioned that they are currently working on the airport fire and rescue station.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver made his first appearance at the Jonesboro Airport Commission meeting as the newly elected mayor.
He said during the meeting that the airport will be key to Jonesboro’s economic development.
