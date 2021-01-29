Coroner training bill working its way through legislature

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An increase in COVID-19 deaths in the state of Arkansas has led one lawmaker to introduce a bill on the training of coroners.
HB1025, sponsored by Rep. Danny Watson (R-Hope), would amend state law on training.
Under the bill, a person employed as a deputy coroner after Jan. 1, 2021 would have to receive training and obtain or present a certificate from the Arkansas Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators.
Watson told content partner KARK that the bill would help address needs, especially in rural areas.
”Mainly to make sure we don’t have a deficit of coroners, working coroners in lieu of what’s happening right now because I hate to even talk about the death rate, it’s really important right now. It’s to mainly keep those guys working,” Watson said.
The bill was approved by the Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee Thursday and is expected to head to the state Senate Feb. 1.
