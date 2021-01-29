Credit recovery program to help students at JHS

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro High School has offered students an opportunity to retake courses in person that they failed last semester via virtual learning with a new credit recovery program.
For six weeks, approximately 100 students will stay an extra two hours after school, twice a week.
According to Jessica Nazdam, a Jonesboro High School secondary science teacher, some students have been experiencing some form of burnout from not being able to have one-on-one interactions in the classroom with their teachers.
Nazdam says that the program will allow students to receive that face-to-face interaction they need to get them back up to speed with the rest of their peers.
“That way, it would hopefully get them back on track so by the time they get to next year,” Nazdam said. “We’re not having to play catch up as much and they’re not having to deal with the consequences a lot of things that were out of their control this year.”
With only a few available teachers, the after-school credit recovery program has a limited number of spots.
Jonesboro High School will continue to offer Edgenuity classes and summer school for those who wish to not stay after school.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.