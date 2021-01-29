Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated January 29 at 4:48 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:45 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 292,563 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 233,556 confirmed cases
    • 59,007 probable cases
  • 270,376 recoveries
  • 17,326 active cases
    • 12,010 confirmed active cases
    • 5,316 probable active cases
  • 4,831 total deaths
    • 3,887 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 944 deaths among probable cases
  • 951 currently hospitalized
    • 298 in ICU
    • 144 on ventilators
  • 2,765,230 people total have been tested
    • 9.7% positive PCR tests
    • 19.4% positive antigen tests
  • 2,462,485 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, Jan. 29:

  1. Pulaski: 271
  2. Benton: 171
  3. Washington: 147
  4. Sebastian: 89
  5. Faulkner: 74

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,604 110 2,400 94 16,150
Clay 1,559 58 1,459 41 14,751
Cleburne 1,741 106 1,576 59 18,042
Craighead 12,082 480 11,436 165 94,204
Crittenden 5,327 202 5,039 84 33,298
Cross 1,811 97 1,671 43 13,904
Greene 5,440 270 5,105 65 38,894
Independence 3,428 139 3,177 112 31,732
Jackson 3.050 32 2,986 32 21,687
Lawrence 1,893 58 1,794 41 12,390
Mississippi 5,187 230 4,851 105 32,344
Poinsett 2,915 170 2,673 72 21,502
Randolph 1,822 66 1,710 46 15,141
St. Francis 3,301 129 3,140 32 26,470
Sharp 1,437 57 1,334 46 13,717
Stone 913 38 846 29 9,050
White 6,422 335 5,997 89 42,406
Woodruff 545 52 487 6 6,725

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Jan. 28 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 27 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 26 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 25 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 24 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 23 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 22 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 21 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 20 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 19 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 18 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 17 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 16 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 15 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 14 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 13 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 12 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 11 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 10 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 9 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 8 Updates and Stories:

Earlier Stories:

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.