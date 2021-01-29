Fast Break Friday Night (1/29/21)

Week 4 of Fast Break Friday Night is headlined by a 2A-3 boys matchup. Earle makes the trek to Buffalo Island Central. Carl Miller’s Bulldogs reached the state finals last season. They’re perfect in conference this season and are on the hunt for Hot Springs again. They’ll face a Mustang squad headlined by Jesse Kinard. The sharpshooter is one of the leading scorers in the area. Matthew Schwartz will have highlights and postgame reaction.