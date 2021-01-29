Fast Break Friday Night (1/29/21)

Week 4 of Fast Break Friday Night is headlined by a 2A-3 boys matchup. Earle makes the trek to Buffalo Island Central. Carl Miller’s Bulldogs reached the state finals last season. They’re perfect in conference this season and are on the hunt for Hot Springs again. They’ll face a Mustang squad headlined by Jesse Kinard. The sharpshooter is one of the leading scorers in the area. Matthew Schwartz will have highlights and postgame reaction.
Fast Break Friday Night (1/29/2021)
Game of the Night: Earle at Buffalo Island Central (Boys)
Batesville at Jonesboro (Boys)
Batesville at Jonesboro (Girls)
Greene County Tech at Nettleton (Girls)
Highland at Westside (Boys)
Brookland at Southside (Boys)
Blytheville at Trumann (Boys)
Osceola at Gosnell (Boys)
Rivercrest at Manila (Boys)
Hoxie at Walnut Ridge (Boys)
Maynard at Ridgefield Christian (Boys)
