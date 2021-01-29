Jonesboro mayor reflects on first month in office

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver has been in office since January 1, and says he’s been adjusting well to his new role.
Copenhaver told Region 8 News it’s been almost non-stop since he became mayor, and the most challenging part has been learning to manage all of the daily tasks as mayor.
“There’s just many facets that come along with the mayor’s role,” said Copenhaver. “It’s not just signing off on a budget, and it’s about building on those relationships.”
Copenhaver passed the city budget just two days into office.
“We were able to, after that, begin to work and move forward with learning our city, learning our departments, and again working with community partners,” said Copenhaver.
Now a month into the job, he said he is still confident in the plans he came into office with, which focus on safety and quality of life.
“It’s important to me to really stay focused on the ideals and issues in moving forward,” said Copenhaver.
Copenhaver said he is also focusing on more transparency and accountability for the city.
“How can I make all of our departments and department heads work together more functional, being smarter with our time and in the process we’re being accountable to the citizens in our community. That’s my goal,” said Copenhaver.
Copenhaver said he doesn’t plan to make any changes to the plans he came into office with at this point.
“I think what we are looking at is opportunity and how we can make it [the city] better,” said Copenhaver. “It’s not one job or another job, it’s about being able to have everyone have the same opportunity to have a good life here and to raise their family here.”
Copenhaver said he has been able to use his background in insurance and banking to understand the business attributes that come with running a city.
He said he’s also been able to use his relationships and connections from his background to help save taxpayer money when it comes to bids and things the city does on a daily basis.
“Relationships are key when you’re a mayor and in this position,” said Copenhaver.
Since taking office, he says he has received a lot of feedback from the community.
“Whether it’s industry, whether it’s large businesses, whether it’s small businesses or just individuals, I’ve had people in my office every day asking to be a part of this community and help move it forward,” said Copenhaver.
One thing he’s received a lot of feedback is his work toward progress at the Mall at Turtle Creek, after the building was damaged during the March 28 tornado.
The city issued a statement to the mall owners to begin the cleanup process within 60 days.
In the coming weeks, Copenhaver said there will be several announcements about new partnerships and projects he’s been hard at working on.
“They’re coming to fruition because people in the community are excited about the new leadership and our new administrative staff,” said Copenhaver.
A new announcement coming next week involves a new youth commission involving schools in the city.
“This is going to be involving the youth in our community because they’re the future. It’s their ideas, this is going to be what they want to create in city government,” said Copenhaver. “But, more importantly, it’s going to be what they see our city moving forward as.”
Copenhaver said there will also be an announcement within the month on a partnership that’s never been done before between the city and a large institution in the community.
He also said he would like to have a long-range planning committee that would set a plan for the next 30 years for the city.
