Meet Kayleigh: 2021 UCP Superstar

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 3-year-old Kayleigh Cowans loves Elmo, dancing, drawing, singing, and her Mama.
”Whenever she was first born, she was perfectly healthy nothing was wrong with her, and about 10 days in, she started having seizures,” said Kayleigh’s mom, Shana Lunnie.
Lunnie took her to a Jonesboro hospital.
Eventually, they ended up at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
”Within 10 minutes, they knew exactly what was wrong with her, they had her on seizure meds and in 20 minutes, she was in a coma,” said Lunnie.
She stayed in a coma for seven days.
While she was in the coma, they did an ultrasound of her brain and realized that half of her brain had already calcified.
”And, it’s never going to be repaired,” said Lunnie. “Because she was having so many seizures it cut oxygen supply off to her brain.”
That’s what led to Kayleigh’s diagnosis of cerebral palsy.
“She has braces on her legs, she wears braces on her arms and she has a back brace as well, that she wears every single day,” said Lunnie.
Charlotte Eddington has volunteered with UCP since the 1970′s.
“We probably don’t even think about just getting in and out of bed, or getting in and out of the bathtub, or just the ordinary things we do every day, like to feed ourselves,” said Eddington. “People with cerebral palsy and other disabilities need help in those areas.”
Eddington is very passionate about what the organization does for people with cerebral palsy.
“I love seeing little children being able to take their first step, or to be able to provide their braces so that their legs will be straight enough, they can walk; they’re just so many things,” said Eddington.
UCP has done a lot to help Kayleigh.
The organization has provided respite funds and a “Crawligater” to help her learn how to crawl.
Shana is a single mom.
Kayleigh is the youngest of her four kids.
”It’s been really difficult, but I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” said Lunnie.
Kayleigh is in physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech, and before COVID, she also did aquatic therapy.
“We give her massages at least three times a day, and to take her braces on and off and let her skin breathe,” said Lunnie. “And we’re into her different apparatuses like her standard walkers and we use her wheelchair.”
Shana works hard to keep her daughter motivated.
“I’m so proud of her, because of the battle she has faced, and all of the battles that she will have to face, and overcome in the future,” said Lunnie.
All of it is worth it for Lunnie.
“It’s so rewarding at the end of the day to see her hit her goals and her milestones,” said Lunnie.
COVID has changed so many things over the past year, especially for those living with disabilities.
This year, we were unable to do our annual UCP telethon in person, but that doesn’t mean you can’t help out.
You can still mail a donation to UCP at P.O. Box 4081, Jonesboro, AR. 72403.
