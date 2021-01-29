$3.5 million road project slated for Highway 167

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A project to resurface nearly 13 miles of Highway 167 in the Cave City area received approval Thursday from the Arkansas State Highway Commission.
The commission approved a $3,493,356.20 contract for Atlas Asphalt, Inc. of Batesville to do the work.
The work will begin at Cave City and will head north, state officials said.
Construction will start in two to four weeks, weather permitting, with work expected to be done in mid-2021.
The highway commission also approved two road projects in Region 8.
The first contract - a 2.1-mile resurfacing project of North 6th, Magnolia and North 9th Streets in Augusta in Woodruff County - was also given to Atlas Asphalt, Inc. of Batesville for $370,345.99.
Work will begin in two to four weeks, with completion expected by mid-2021.
A $206,242.77 project to resurface 2.1 miles of roads in Bradford in White County was also approved.
The work involves SW 6th Street, W. Elm Street, SW 3rd Street and West Park Street. Atlas Asphalt, Inc. also received the contract, with construction set to start in two to four weeks.
Work is expected to be completed in a few weeks.
