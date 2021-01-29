New city positions aim to help in responsiveness, productivity

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro has replaced the Chief of Staff position, in hopes of providing better services to the city.
The city has brought back the Chief Operating Officer position and added a Chief Administrative Officer.
These two positions separate the responsibilities of what was once the Chief of Staff position.
COO Tony Thomas focuses more on internal work with the city and department heads, while CAO Brian Richardson focuses on work with outside entities and with the public.
The changes will allow the city to be more responsive within the community and more productive overall, both officials said.
“The number one thing that we wanted to make sure of is that we have a proactive government. We want to be aggressive, we want to get out there and get things done,” said Richardson.
Thomas said by allowing each position to focus more closely on each aspect of city work, the city can better serve the community.
“The more people that we have that are engaged and are committed to making sure that public services are efficient, better services, better ability to work with citizens in getting any task they want accomplished,” said Thomas.
Both Thomas and Richardson also plan to be very hands-on in their work.
The COO will be going out with city departments in the field, and the CAO will be active within the community and helping the city be more transparent.
