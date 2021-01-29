Organization helps Hispanic community receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Jonesboro Hispanic Center partnered with St. Bernards Healthcare Thursday to offer a COVID-19 vaccination event for people 70-years-old and up, all for free. (Source: El Centro Hispano De Jonesboro)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 28, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 8:55 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Hispanic Center partnered with St. Bernards Healthcare Thursday to offer a COVID-19 vaccination event for people 70-years-old and up, all for free.

The organization helps with making appointments, including an interpreter for the appointment.

The COVID-19 vaccination event for people 70 years and older was very successful. The Hispanic Center is extremely...

Arkansas moved to Phase 1-B on Jan. 18, allowing those over 70 and those in education, including higher education and child care, to receive the vaccine.

For contact information for the Hispanic Center, you can visit their website.

