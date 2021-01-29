Report: Former Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin joins First Security Bank

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin will be joining an area bank as a senior vice president, according to content partner Talk Business & Politics.
Officials with First Security Bank said Thursday that Perrin will serve as the Senior Vice President, Business Development for First Security Bank of Jonesboro.
The bank is based in Searcy, has nearly 80 community banking centers and $6.9 billion in assets, officials said.
Before becoming mayor, Perrin worked in the banking industry at several area banks and has banking degrees from SMU, Northwestern, and LSU, Talk Business & Politics reported.
An official with First Security Bank told Talk Business & Politics that Perrin’s experience in the field is important for the bank.
“Harold’s extensive banking background makes him a perfect fit for this position. We are proud to have him on our team,” Market CEO and President Brad Edwards said.
Perrin did not seek re-election in 2020, citing health concerns.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.