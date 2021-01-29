Road improvement project to benefit city, county

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Paragould and Greene County are working together to work on a road improvement that could help with school traffic issues.
Greene County Road 920 begins in the Paragould city limits and goes into the county.
The road project would improve an alternate route to Greene County Tech High School and the Carriage Hill community.
“Overall, let’s raise the road up, especially at the intersection there with Jones Road, get the water off of the roadway, make sure the ditches are established, and install the culverts where they need to be,” Judge Rusty McMillon said. “It’s going to be a great improvement for this location.”
The road is considered in the Paragould city limits from Highway 358 or Jones Road to the US 412 Bypass overpass. The county road runs beneath the overpass. From the overpass, the majority of the road is maintained by the county.
As of now, the plan is to add gravel and culverts to the Paragould city limit side of Greene Road 920.
“We just want to improve a roadway so that when it’s ready and when money is available, then we can give consideration to paving it but it’s got to work within the plan of what’s going on with other projects,” he said.
With improvements to the area coming and traffic likely to pick up, will this add safety concerns at the railroad crossing?
The crossing has stop signs and no arms. Judge McMillon said they do not want to create hazards from a road improvement project.
“We’ll be working with the railroad and we’ll talk with the highway department, just to make sure we’re covering our basis,” he said. “We’ll look at what the research says, based on the volume of traffic this might carry.”
