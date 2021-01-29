School bus crash sends driver, students to hospital

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several students and a driver suffered injuries in a Friday morning bus crash.
The Wynne Fire Department and several other agencies responded to a school bus crash around 6:40 a.m. Jan. 29 on Cross County Road 522.
According to a news release shared on social media, seven students were on board the Wynne School District bus when it ran off the road and crashed.
Fire Chief Lynn Blake tells Region 8 News no other vehicles were involved.
“Only minor injuries were reported,” the release stated.
Two students and the driver of the bus were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The Fair Oaks Fire Department, along with the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Paramedic and Crittenden EMS, assisted the Wynne Fire Department.
