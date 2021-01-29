’A space for ourselves’: Performing arts center coming to Batesville

INDEPENDENCE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - In Independence County, the Batesville Community Theater has started phase one of their future performing arts center. It will be called the B.C.T Performing Arts Center but also the “PAC of Dreams.”
The announcement was made on Facebook Monday.
It will be in the old Van Atkins Department Store on Main Street.
The group hopes within the next three years, the space will be transformed into a place that can host their performances, house their storage and sit a little over 200 people.
The goal is to provide a place that is a staple for the community, but also a place that the Batesville community can call its own. For years, they have been performing at community and school auditoriums and while they say they’re thankful, having their own will be a dream come true.
“We wanted to make a space for ourselves that whenever we want to have a show, any time of the year we could have one. And then whatever we’re not having shows, we want it to be a space that the community can have access to,” President Colyn Bowman said.
Bowman says once the place is up and running, he wants people to think ‘what’s BCT having at the auditorium this Friday and Saturday night.’ He’s hoping it can be a cultural hub and a place all of the art groups in the area can use.
COVID has not only put several of their shows like the Wizard of Oz on hold but also their fundraising.
