Three arrested in theft investigation

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Three Mississippi County men have been arrested in connection with a theft investigation involving stolen items from a local store, according to Blytheville police.
Johnathan Conder, 37, Drexel Davis, 51, and Brandon Betts, 37, all of Blytheville were arrested Jan. 23 after officers served a search warrant on Debra Lane.
According to a media release from Blytheville police, the search warrant was due to a traffic stop that uncovered stolen items from Lowe’s.
“During the search, officers located thousands of dollars worth of merchandise that had been stolen from Lowe’s in Blytheville on several dates leading up to Jan. 22, 2021. Officer also located items and evidence from a trailer that had been stolen from Lake City on Dec. 8, 2020,” Blytheville police said.
Blytheville police later found the trailer in another area of the city.
A $50,000 bond was set for Conder, while a $20,000 bond was set for Betts and Davis in the case.
